Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $68.40 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 727,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,403,000. Dollar Tree comprises 1.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.31% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.91.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,274. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

