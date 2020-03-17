Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 606,942 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,919,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.79% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 700,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1,305.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 377,491 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,698,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Summit Redstone upgraded Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

