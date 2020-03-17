Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 349.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439,746 shares during the period. FleetCor Technologies comprises 2.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of FleetCor Technologies worth $162,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,632,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock traded up $13.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.60. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.10.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

