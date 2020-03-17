Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 1,707,552 Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707,552 shares during the quarter. The Medicines makes up about 2.7% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 2.73% of The Medicines worth $184,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,576,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $160,777,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $67,944,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $63,266,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,449,000.

Get The Medicines alerts:

Shares of The Medicines stock remained flat at $$84.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDCO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SVB Leerink cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.