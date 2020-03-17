Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 949,709 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 949,709 shares during the period. Westlake Chemical accounts for about 2.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.80% of Westlake Chemical worth $162,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

In related news, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,199,050. 72.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,586. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

