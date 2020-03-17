Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,241,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,962,000. Nektar Therapeutics comprises about 1.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 38.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,250. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

