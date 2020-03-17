Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 394,788 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 2.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Humana worth $170,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Humana by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 104,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.58. 198,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.