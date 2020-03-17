Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Down 15.9%

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)’s stock price was down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.63 and last traded at $149.01, approximately 9,237,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 4,284,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald's (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

