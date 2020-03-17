Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Shares Down 15.8%

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) shares traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.63, 1,963,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,625,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.