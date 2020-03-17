MEGGITT PLC/ADR (MEGGY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 on May 18th

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

MEGGY traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 15,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Get MEGGITT PLC/ADR alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEGGY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.