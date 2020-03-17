Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.
Shares of TSE:MRD traded down C$745,356.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.79. 3,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The company has a market cap of $292.55 million and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.43. Melcor Developments has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$14.00.
About Melcor Developments
