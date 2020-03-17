Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.25–0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.09 million.Mongodb also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.4–1.23 EPS.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded up $15.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,036. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.26. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a positive rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.08.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $2,755,077.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,022,013.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $1,341,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,730,438.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,031. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

