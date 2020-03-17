Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Boosted by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322,408 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up about 5.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.00% of Monster Beverage worth $342,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,809,000 after purchasing an additional 79,068 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,725,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,674,000 after purchasing an additional 113,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. 5,982,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

