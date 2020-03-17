MorphoSys (MOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

MorphoSys stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

