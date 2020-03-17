Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 3rd

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

