Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 3rd

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.
Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.
Several research firms have commented on MLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.