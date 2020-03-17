Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,761. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.