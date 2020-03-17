NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $81,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded up $20.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.76. 5,355,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.67. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.