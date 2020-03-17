Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,731 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 6.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $67,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,398,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,534,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 773.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.94. 162,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. The company has a market cap of $182.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

