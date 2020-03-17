NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 266,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NRG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 4,544,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,092. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

