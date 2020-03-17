Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.00, 3,823,688 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,138,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.
The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.
In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,562 shares of company stock worth $867,493. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.
About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
