Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.00, 3,823,688 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,138,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,562 shares of company stock worth $867,493. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.