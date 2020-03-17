NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading Down 16.5%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares dropped 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.27, approximately 2,634,168 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 868,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,334 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

