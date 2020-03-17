NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 391.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $20.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.27. 18,102,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,427,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

