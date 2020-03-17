NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading Down 15.9%

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares traded down 15.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.26 and last traded at $80.32, 7,780,692 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 3,325,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. S&P Equity Research lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.