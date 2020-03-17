Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $34.36 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 161,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,356,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.81. 19,022,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,743,164. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.79. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $460.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.