Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Buyback $15.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.95.

Oracle stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 2,070,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,670,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

