Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)’s share price fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.61, 543,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 273% from the average session volume of 145,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.58 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1,207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 645,667 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

