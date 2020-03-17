PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Trading Down 15.6%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s stock price traded down 15.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.80, 870,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 540% from the average session volume of 136,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $422.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 83.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,377,000 after buying an additional 169,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

