Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) traded down 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.88 and last traded at $140.88, 603,239 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 335,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.94 and a 200 day moving average of $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total value of $1,853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $870,511.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,420 shares of company stock worth $6,663,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,928,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 71.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $40,347,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $40,074,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $20,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

