Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Perspecta worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,463,000 after buying an additional 1,314,172 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,687,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after buying an additional 490,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,374,000 after buying an additional 327,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,528,000 after buying an additional 222,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

PRSP traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

