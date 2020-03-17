Prime Capital Management Co Ltd Has $175.15 Million Stock Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd cut its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163,603 shares during the quarter. Momo comprises about 40.2% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Momo were worth $175,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,321,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $12,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. 3,985,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

