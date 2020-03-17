Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services makes up approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,959,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Primoris Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 72,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. Primoris Services Corp has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

