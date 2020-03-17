Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,128 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of Prologis worth $178,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Prologis stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.63. 620,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,331. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

