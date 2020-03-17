QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

QCR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,578. The firm has a market cap of $503.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.89. QCR has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

QCRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

