Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Qualys by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. 796,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,520. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $945,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,365. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.