Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:QTRH traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.46. 46,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,657. The company has a market cap of $173.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.84. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.75.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quarterhill from C$1.75 to C$2.40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.