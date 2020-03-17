REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 10,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

