Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 240,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Repsol has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.