Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $28,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,730. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

