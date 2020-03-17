Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. 442,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.85. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $176.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

