Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Shares Down 16.8%

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B)’s share price fell 16.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.01, 16,830,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 5,887,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Several brokerages have commented on RDS.B. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.