Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Reduced by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,869 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up approximately 2.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,935,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

