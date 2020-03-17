SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAFRY. ValuEngine raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

SAFRY stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 605,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,067. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

