SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for about 1.6% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SAP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in SAP by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $5.51 on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. 85,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,381. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average is $129.60. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

