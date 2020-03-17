Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Trading Down 15.3%

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) were down 15.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.16, approximately 574,411 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 655,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SALT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

