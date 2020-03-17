Silicon Valley Capital Partners Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. 27,288,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,427,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.