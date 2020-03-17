Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) dropped 18.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.90 and last traded at $67.90, approximately 4,183,511 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,889,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,970,351. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

