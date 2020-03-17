SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Down 17.8%

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) shares traded down 17.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.79, 6,471,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,142,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of SLM by 245.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 60,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 13.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 119,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 43.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

