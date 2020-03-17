Softcat (LON:SCT) Issues Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SCT stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 935 ($12.30). 753,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,057. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 769 ($10.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,131.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,088.63.

SCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Softcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,231.40 ($16.20).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

