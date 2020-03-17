Solar Senior Capital Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $213.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 57.23% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SUNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

