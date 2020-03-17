Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Reduce at UBS Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

LUV traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. 706,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

